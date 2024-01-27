The 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, operating in Wukari Local Government Area of Taraba State, on Saturday, said its troops engaged bandits and recovered rifles from them after a fierce battle.

Olubodunde Oni, the spokesperson for the brigade, stated this in a statement in Jalingo, the state capital.

He said the clash occurred following the sound of gunshots near a disputed land along Tsukundi Road.

“Upon receiving the information, the troops of 93 Battalion, under 6 Brigade, swiftly mobilised to the scene. They discovered two individuals already lying dead, presumably shot by unknown persons.

“Additionally, one person sustained a gunshot wound and was immediately given medical attention.

“In a display of bravery and professionalism, the gallant troops combed the surrounding bushes near the incident area. Upon encountering the armed groups, the troops effectively deployed their superior firepower, compelling the militias to abandon their positions and flee the scene.

“Exploiting the general area, the troops successfully recovered a cache of weapons, including 2 AK 47 Rifles with 36 Rounds of 7.62 MM Special ammunition, 10 empty cases of 7.62 MM, 1 Double Barrel Rifle and 1 Single Barrel Rifle with 14 live cartridges,” Mr Oni stated.

Mr Oni, a lieutenant colonel, said the encounter serves as a testament to the unwavering commitment of the military in maintaining peace and security in Taraba State.

“The residents and general public are rest assured that troops of 6 Brigade will not relent in their efforts until all criminal elements within the state have been flushed out from their enclaves,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

