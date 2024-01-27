Less than a week after hurling insults at Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara, a council chairperson in the state has tendered an apology claiming that his “leader” – Nyesom Wike – called him to order after the incident.

Samuel Nwanosike, the chairperson of Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State, was seen in a video clip hurling insults at Mr Fubara. He had described the governor as “foolish” and “naïve”.

He personally uploaded the video via his Xhandle, PREMIUM TIMES had reported.

“So today, Fubara is a foolish governor, he’s not mumu Governor but foolish governor.

“Governor Fubara is very naive. He does not know what governance is all about,” he had said in the video, where he also accused Mr Fubara of orchestrating kidnappings in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, to push President Bola Tinubu to remove Mr Wike as FCT minister.

But a few days after the video went viral, Mr Nwanosike is seen in a new video addressing a political gathering in the state where he offered an apology, claiming Mr Wike called him to order.

He, however, directed his apology to “the people of Nigeria” and made no mention of Governor Fubara whom he hurled the insults at.

“I want to tell the world that my leader, (referring to Nyesom Wike) after my outburst at my last rally at Omerulu Community, called me to order by saying ‘it is wrong for you to speak to a Governor in that manner whether he’s 18 years old.

“I want to tender an unreserved apology to the people of Nigeria for speaking in that manner and to say clearly that I regret that action and it (was) led by anger,” Mr Nwanosike said.

He uploaded the video on the microblogging platform on Friday.

Mr Nwanosike, an ally of Mr Wike, has been a vocal critic of Mr Fubara after the governor fell out with his predecessor.

Messrs Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads over the control of governance and politics in the oil-rich state since last October.

The Ikwerre council chairperson has been repeatedly filmed hurling insults at Governor Fubara amidst efforts to implement a controversial peace deal brokered by President Tinubu to end the political crisis in the state.

The political rally at Omerulu Community was not the first time he was filmed heaping insults at Governor Fubara, whom his “leader” – Mr Wike played a pivotal role in his emergence as governor.

Previously, on 6 January, a video surfaced on Facebook, where Mr Nwanosike hurled insults at the governor while addressing his supporters.

He spoke in pidgin English.

“But if you give mumu man (referring to Mr Fubara) wey no know something power, him go carry and play,” he said.

He asked the crowd, “No be so?”

“Na so,” the crowd retorted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

