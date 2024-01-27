A former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, has spoken publicly for the first time about allegations of embezzlement of funds at Nigerian embassies in Jamaica and Namibia.

Mr Onyeama, who served as Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister for about eight years under former President Muhammadu Buhari, spoke on Friday while testifying in a libel suit at the Federal Capital Territory High Court at Zuba in Abuja.

The former minister sued Lilian Onoh, a former Nigerian ambassador to Jamaica and Namibia, after the latter accused him of condoning grand corruption at Nigerian foreign missions.

Mr Onyeama alleged that Ms Onoh, who was his sister-in-law, “sponsored” newspaper articles that were critical of him on issues of sleaze while he oversaw the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

$5 million Haitian earthquake fraud

At Friday’s hearing, Mr Onyeama mounted the witness box and testified before the judge, Keziah Ogbonnaya, on whether he probed allegations of fraudulent financial transactions raised against Nigerian diplomats in Jamaica and Namibia by Ms Onoh.

Ms Onoh had raised the alarm that the sum of $2.8 million was being frittered away out of the $5 million donations by the Red Cross in Nigeria to victims of the deadly 2010 Haiti earthquake by Nigerian diplomats in Jamaica.

The Nigerian mission in Jamaica was saddled with the responsibility of applying the $5 million donations to the humanitarian disaster occasioned by the earthquake in the Caribbean country.

In Namibia, prior to her arrival as Nigeria’s High Commissioner, Ms Onoh had said about $600,000 was embezzled by officials, including shortchanging the Namibian government in VAT remittances.

“Every single complaint that I received from whatever source or whomever, I took action on them by referring such issues to the Permanent Secretary ( Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs) and directing that investigation be conducted,” Mr Onyeama responded while being cross-examined by Ms Onoh’s lawyer, Monday Ejeh, on Friday.

In his response to the issues in Jamaica and Namibia, the former minister said, “With regards to two major complaints in respect of Jamaica and Namibia, I was informed that the cases had been passed on to the EFCC (Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency).”

He expatiated that the Permanent Secretary was “charged with dealing with financial transactions and irregularities.”

“The two matters she (Ms Onoh) brought to my attention were about her predecessor and some people in Namibia defrauding the Namibian government. In Jamaica, it was about misappropriation of funds meant to assist Haiti in the aftermath of the earthquake,” Mr Onyeama acknowledged the whistleblowing efforts of Ms Onoh.

He told the court that he took interest in those two incidents because of their impacts on Nigeria’s bilateral relationship with Jamaica and Namibia.

“I went to the office of the Auditor-General (of the Federation), and requested for a comprehensive audit of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” he said.

When Mr Ejeh asked about the outcome of investigations into the malfeasance, Mr Onyeama’s lawyer, Agada Elachi, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), raised an objection.

Determined to get a response, Mr Ejeh pressed further asking if the allegations were true or false, Mr Elachi objected to the question.

“These questions are immaterial as they have nothing to do with the issues at hand,” Mr Onyeama’s lawyer said while objecting to several other questions bordering on his client’s roles as foreign minister.

The objections were sustained by the judge.

‘How Ms Onoh sponsored libellous publications’

Before closing his case on Friday, Mr Onyeama informed the judge that the former Nigerian envoy to Namibia “forwarded several media articles to his phone number.”

The minister disclosed that many people advised Ms Onoh to “desist from those libellous (articles) emanating from the social media,” but that she would not listen.

“She wrote to me, indicating that I was trying to prevent certain media houses from publishing her defamatory articles,” Mr Onyeama said in his reply to Mr Ejeh’s enquiry as to how Ms Onoh sponsored media houses to defame him.

After the cross-examination exercise, Mr Onyeama informed the court that he had concluded his suit against Ms Onoh.

Subsequently, the judge adjourned the case until 12 February for Ms Onoh to commence her defence in the suit.

Earlier, the judge expressed her dissatisfaction about the absence of Ms Onoh’s lawyer from court on 25 January without a prior notice.

Mr Ejeh had said he sought an adjournment in February to enable him ample time for his client’s case, but the judge turned it down, insisting on having the suit heard on 25 and 26 January.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

