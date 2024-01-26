The chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State chapter, Philip Aivoji, has been kidnapped.

He was reportedly kidnapped at the Ogere area of the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Thursday, while returning from the party’s Stakeholders’ Zonal Caucus Meeting held in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State.

When contacted, Ogun state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omolola Odutola, told PREMIUM TIMES that there was an abduction, but failed to name the victim.

However, the party’s publicity secretary in the state, Hakeem Amode, in a statement on Friday, confirmed the abduction of its Mr Aivoji. He called on security agencies and government authorities at all levels to intervene promptly and secure the release of its chairman.

Mr Amode noted that it was disheartening that kidnapping had become prevalent in the country. He described as “deeply concerning” the government’s inability to address this menace.

“The abduction of Aivoji underscores the pressing need for decisive actions from the government and stakeholders to eradicate this menace. Aivoji’s abduction was a violent incident, and his current whereabouts remain unknown.

“We implore the governments of Oyo, Ogun, and Lagos States, alongside security agencies, to expedite efforts and secure his safe return to his family and well-wishers,” the statement read.

