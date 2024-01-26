Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers State has sworn in again the nine commissioners who earlier resigned their appointment following the political crisis in the state.

The nine commissioners had resigned from Mr Fubara’s cabinet in solidarity with a former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike, who had been at loggerheads with Mr Fubara over the control of governance and politics in the state.

Seven out of the nine commissioners served in the administration of former Governor Wike, who is now the FCT minister.

Their reappointment is part of the controversial peace deal brokered by President Bola Tinubu last month to end the political rift between Messrs Fubara and Wike.

The governor had earlier forwarded their names to the state assembly, who asked the commissioners to take a bow and go, having served in the cabinet before.

Speaking while swearing in the commissioners, Governor Fubara said he could see their hearts were heavy but assured that he had nothing against them, Boniface Onyedi, spokesperson to the governor, said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

“I wish you well in your coming back. Stand for justice, and stand for the interests of our dear state. That is the purpose of your appointment and that is the truth.

“I can see how heavy your hearts are. But I assure you that I don’t have anything against anyone of you. You were caught in between during the crossfire.

“I will advise that you give your best. Like I said the first time, let this state and posterity remember you for what is good,” Mr Fubara said.

It is not clear if the commissioners will retain their previous portfolios.

Besides the swearing-in of the commissioners, Mr Fubara has taken other steps to implement the peace deal which he said was not a “death sentence.”

The governor withdrew the litigation he instituted as a result of the crisis.

Mr Fubara’s ally, Edison Ehie, who was the speaker of a four-member assembly, had resigned as the factional speaker and his membership of the assembly as part of the implementation of the peace deal.

