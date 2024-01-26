The founder of I Reign Christian Ministry, Oluwafeyiropo Daniels, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for “raping a church member.”
The trial judge, Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, found the Lagos-based pastor guilty of rape and sexual assault of a female worshipper.
The Lagos State government had re-arraigned Mr Daniels in May 2023 on an amended three-count charge, bordering on rape and sexual assault of three women.
An unnamed witness had testified in court about how Mr Daniels raped her while praying at the cleric’s residence in Lekki, Lagos.
READ ALSO: Man allegedly rapes, impregnates 14-year-old niece
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the witness, who was a member of a church founded by the defendant, was led in evidence by the state lead counsel, Babajide Boye.
She said that the defendant raped her on other occasions and she got pregnant for him but lost it in an accident on the Ilorin-Ibadan road.
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999