The founder of I Reign Christian Ministry, Oluwafeyiropo Daniels, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for “raping a church member.”

The trial judge, Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court, found the Lagos-based pastor guilty of rape and sexual assault of a female worshipper.

The Lagos State government had re-arraigned Mr Daniels in May 2023 on an amended three-count charge, bordering on rape and sexual assault of three women.

An unnamed witness had testified in court about how Mr Daniels raped her while praying at the cleric’s residence in Lekki, Lagos.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the witness, who was a member of a church founded by the defendant, was led in evidence by the state lead counsel, Babajide Boye.

She said that the defendant raped her on other occasions and she got pregnant for him but lost it in an accident on the Ilorin-Ibadan road.

