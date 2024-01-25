The police have arrested 17 suspects In the Christmas Eve attacks in Bokkos, Barikin Ladi and Mangu local government areas of Plateau State scores of people were killed.

The police also said 10 corpses have been recovered from various locations after the attacks, while two

injured victims are still in hospital. A car and 10 houses were also burnt down by the killers in Mangu.

Parading the suspects at the headquarters of the state police command, the spokesperson of the police in the state, Alabo Alfred, who represented the Assistant Inspector-General of Police Zone 4, Ebony Eyibio, said nine of the

suspects were arrested in connection to the Mangu violence, while eight were arrested in connection to the Bokkos and Barikin Ladi attacks.

He said at about 10 p.m. on 24 January, the police received intelligence concerning a planned attack on the Ntam community and the ASTC company, both in Mangu LGA.

“Our team of agile Police officers from the IGP Special Intervention Squad stationed at the ASTC in conjunction with Area Commander Pankshin and the DPO swung into action and thwarted the attempted attack.

“In a separate incident, an attempt by some criminal arsonists in Panyam District to set fire to some worship centres was prevented by swift intervention from the police and with help from some elders of the Community, ” he added.

He said more officers had been deployed to ensure law and order in the headquarters of Mangu.

“To further strengthen the existing security architecture in Mangu LGA and ensure compliance with the curfew imposed by the government and prevent further escalation of the incidence which is almost snowballing into an ethno-religious crisis, I have ordered the deployment of additional Special Intervention personnel to Mangu LGA to be commended by the Area Commander, Pankshin, and restore normalcy in that area,” Mr Alfred said, quoting Mr Eyibio.

“The Command is grateful to inform you that the situation as of today, is under control and so far, Nine (9) suspects have been arrested. Exhibits recovered from them include dangerous weapons, such as machetes, kegs containing Petrol, and other items. The area remains highly secured by security forces and strict compliance to the curfew is being complied with.

” A delegation from the Plateau State Government led by the Security Advisers to the Governor, heads of other security agencies, and leaders from both the Christian and Muslim communities, gathered at the Mangu Township Stadium and the Miskam Mwaghavul Palace in Mangu yesterday, the 24th day of January 2024 to deliberate and chart a way forward to put a stop to the menace.

“We called on the leadership of both faiths to call their followers to order and ensure total compliance with the government-imposed curfew. Both parties have promised to comply in the interest of peace in their communities.

“On behalf of the officers and men of Plateau State Police Command, I want to take this moment to commemorate the government and good people of Mangu LGA over the loss of lives and properties as a result of these attacks.

“I also wish to make it clear that the Command under my leadership and supervision will bear zero tolerance to any act of criminality, and will continue to intensify its efforts towards restoring peace, public confidence and normalcy within the state, ” added.

