The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has denied an allegation that military personnel are supporting gunmen killing people in the Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Mangu Local Government Area of the state of Plateau, Timothy Daluk, had, in a viral video, accused the military of supporting a group attacking the people in the area.

The CAN leader said the military personnel sent people away for the gunmen to destroy their properties.

“I am here to report the situation happening in Mangu Local Government for the whole world to understand. What is happening in Mangu at this particular point in time, the military is the ones sending our people away for the militia to burn their houses.

“At this particular point in time, they have sent every Christian away from the new market, thereby leaving the Muslims to come and burn their houses,” he said in the video.

The cleric made the allegation after about 30 people were killed and properties destroyed in a fresh attack in Mangu LGA.

But the Acting Director of Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, a brigadier general, denied the allegation in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, describing it as baseless.

“The video made baseless and untrue accusations, claiming that the military is biased and supports a particular group against others. We categorically state that these accusations hold no truth, are malicious and lack any reasonable foundation,” he said.

Mr Gusau said it is deeply disturbing that a religious leader, who is expected to demonstrate high levels of moral judgement and truthfulness, has resorted to spreading falsehoods about the military and its personnel.

READ ALSO: Attacks continue in Plateau community despite curfew

He added, “We want to reiterate that the military remains neutral, focused, professional and committed to its constitutional role of protecting the lives and property of law-abiding citizens. We will deal with anybody found disobeying the law, without bias or prejudice.”

Read the full statement by the DHQ:

The attention of the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has been drawn to a malicious video made by the Chairman Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Mangu Chapter, Reverend Timothy Daluk. The video has been circulating in the media, aiming to malign military personnel deployed to address the security challenges in the Mangu general area.

The video made baseless and untrue accusations, claiming that the military is biased and supports a particular group against others. We categorically state that these accusations hold no truth, are malicious and lack any reasonable foundation.

It is important to recall that on 23 January 2024, there was a breach of security in the Mangu municipal area, resulting in the Government of Plateau State declaring a 24-hour curfew. Troops of Operation SAFE HAVEN were reinforced in Mangu to enforce the curfew and bring the situation under control, thereby preventing its spread to other areas. The troops have carried out their duties professionally and by the rules of engagement. They have successfully arrested criminals involved in looting and burning of properties, as well as recovered weapons.

It is deeply disturbing that a religious leader, who is expected to demonstrate high levels of moral judgement and truthfulness, has resorted to spreading falsehoods about the military and its personnel. We want to reiterate that the military remains neutral, focused, professional and committed to its constitutional role of protecting the lives and property of law-abiding citizens. We will deal with anybody found disobeying the law, without bias or prejudice.

We therefore call upon the public to support the ongoing military operations aimed at decimating non-state actors operating in these troubled areas of the State. We will not be distracted by baseless accusations and remain steadfast in our commitment to restoring peace and security. We strongly caution individuals involved in making malicious comments against the military to cease such acts. Henceforth, any person found spreading falsehoods will face constitutional redress, regardless of their status in society.

We sincerely appreciate the law-abiding citizens for their support and cooperation and assure the public of our unwavering dedication to preserving peace and security in the country. Thank you.

