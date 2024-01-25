An old video clip has shown the National Organising Secretary of the Labour Party (LP), Clement Ojukwu, admitting to being in communication with abductors of the missing 2021 LP governorship candidate in Anambra State, Obiora Agbasimalo.

Abduction

Mr Agbasimalo was abducted on 18 September 2021 less than a month before the governorship election in Anambra State which was held on 6 November 2021.

Charles Soludo, a renowned banker and former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, would later win the election.

Mr Soludo, the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance in the exercise, was sworn in as governor on 17 March 2022.

The LP candidate was abducted at Lilu, a community in Ihiala Local Government Area of the South-east state while on a campaign tour to Azhia, another community in the council area.

The former banker was abducted alongside one of the police officers attached to his convoy.

Two suspects are currently standing trial at a state High Court in Nnewi, Anambra State, over the abduction of the LP candidate.

‘We speak with his abductors’

Eucharia Agbasimalo, the wife of the abducted LP candidate, had told PREMIUM TIMES that she was puzzled when Mr Ojukwu, the LP national organising secretary, claimed in a press conference that the abductors of Mr Agbasimalo usually allowed the party officials to speak with the husband.

“Since after his abduction, he (Agbasimalo) has not appeared anywhere and his abductors have always spoken to us to assure us that he is alive and we believe he will be out soon,” Mr Ojukwu was quoted as saying in the conference, about 11 days to the election.

“We always discuss with them (the abductors) to ensure our candidate is alive, and they (the abductors) let us speak with him (Agbasimalo),” the national organising secretary added.

He would boast that Mr Agbasimalo could still win the election even in captivity, mentioning various candidates who had won elections while in prison in Nigeria in the past.

The denial

When contacted by a PREMIUM TIMES reporter on 26 September 2023, Mr Ojukwu denied saying he was in communication with the abductors of the LP candidate.

“It’s not me you are talking about. I have never made any statement that I converse with his abductors. I never said that anywhere,” Mr Ojukwu said, and suddenly ended the call.

What the video clip showed

In the old video, Mr Ojukwu, who was also the chairperson of the LP candidate’s campaign council, was heard confirming being in communication with the abductors.

“Since after his abduction, we only speak with him (Agbasimalo) maybe for his abductors to assure us that he’s alive,” he said.

The video clip was uploaded on a YouTube channel on 29 October 2021.

It is unclear for now if the police had questioned Mr Ojukwu over the incident.

