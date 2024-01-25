The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) on Thursday said that there has been a gradual decrease in available generation into the grid due to gas constraints.

The TCN General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, said this has impacted the quantum of bulk power available on the transmission grid for onward transmission to the distribution load centres nationwide.

“TCN is doing everything possible in collaboration with stakeholders in the power sector to ensure that it continues to keep the grid intact in spite of the current low power generated into the system,” she said.

Consequently, she said upon the current load on the grid, the load distributed to the distribution load centres has also reduced, as TCN can only transmit what is generated.

“TCN is committed to ensuring a gradual increase in electricity supply to load centres as gas improves to power available thermal plants.

READ ALSO:

“Please bear with us as we continue to work with the stakeholders in the value chain to ensure that supply through distribution companies to electricity consumers nationwide improves,” Ms Mbah said.

The electricity distribution companies across Nigeria get their electricity supply from the national grid.

Informing its customers of the reduction in power supply, the Benin Electricity Distribution Plc (BEDC) in a statement on Thursday said “Dear Valued Customer, we wish to inform you that the reduction in supply hours currently being experienced in our franchise states (Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo States) is due to constraints beyond our control, specifically limitations in allocation from the national grid.

“The inconvenience is regretted and we sincerely apologise for any disruption to your daily routines. Please be assured that we are working diligently with all stakeholders to improve the situation and resume regular supply as soon as possible.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

