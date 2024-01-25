The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the election of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers
Delivering the judgement of the court’s five-member panel, Ibrahim Saulawa dismissed the appeal by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Tonye Cole.
More details shortly…. (NAN)
