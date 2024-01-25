The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the election of Agbu Kefas as Taraba governor.
A five-member panel of the court dismissed the appeal by the NNPP and its governorship candidate, Yahaya Sani.
Lawal Garba, who delivered the lead decision of the panel dismissing the appeal, held that the appeal was incompetent on the ground that the appellants’ record of appeal was incomplete.
More details shortly….
(NAN)
