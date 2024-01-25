The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the election of Ahmed Aliyu as Sokoto State governor.

Delivering the lead judgment of a five-member panel of the court, Tijjani Abubakar dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Saidu Umar.

More details later

details later…

(NAN)

