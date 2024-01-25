The Supreme Court on Thursday affirmed the election of Ahmed Aliyu as Sokoto State governor.
Delivering the lead judgment of a five-member panel of the court, Tijjani Abubakar dismissed the appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its governorship candidate, Saidu Umar.
READ ALSO: Shettima flags off palliative distribution in Sokoto, says FG ll prioritise welfare of Nigerians
More details later
details later…
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.Donate
TEXT AD: Call Willie - +2348098788999