Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has described education as key to achieving lasting peace in Nigeria.

Mrs Tinubu said this in a statement to mark this year’s annual International Day of Education, saying this year’s theme of “Learning for Lasting Peace,” is appropriate.

She said building a more peaceful future rests on the nation’s commitment to pursuing quality education.

She said: “As an educationist, I recognise education’s crucial role in achieving gender equity—the bedrock of a truly peaceful society. Education transforms hearts and minds. It requires equipping our children with knowledge, values, and skills that foster not only academic excellence but also empathy, tolerance, and respect for our diversity.”

She therefore urged Nigerians to embrace “transformative learning and invest more in inclusivity that instill in our children the values of peace and tolerance to build a Nigeria of peace, progress, and prosperity for us all.”

International Day of Education

International Day of Education is celebrated globally on the 24th of January annually. It was established by the United Nations General Assembly in 2018.

It recognises the power of education in achieving one of the Sustainable Development Goals and empowering individuals and communities.

