The Nigerian police said they are investigating a video clip where some people who featured on it claimed to be members of the Nigerian lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ) community

Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the spokesperson of the Force headquarters, described those who featured in the video as “criminals”, adding that their actions were punishable under the Nigerian law.

The force spokesperson stated this via X, formerly Twitter, where he was tagged in the trending video.

“They are criminals and punishable under the law. We are on this clip to take necessary action according to the provisions of the law in Nigeria. These are unnatural offences and are totally condemned,” Mr Adejobi wrote on X.

His attention was drawn to the video by an X user, @iamking_yusuf.

In the 50-second video, four males and three females, said to be participating in an online LGBTQ challenge confessed to be bisexual, lesbian, transgender and gay. They also discussed the “misconceptions” people have about them.

“I’m a lesbian, (and) masculine. People always ask me if I am a footballer,” a female said in the clip.

“I’m heterosexual trans…., of course, people think I’m gay,” a man said.

“I’m a trans…. Of course, people would always want to know what is down there,” another man said, pointing his finger at the front of his trousers.

The video has triggered mixed reactions among X users, with some condemning it while others said they did not see anything wrong with it.

“I don’t see any crime here! What the law criminalises is same-sex marriage, not someone calling themselves anything,” @nohrix wrote on X.

“It’s a crime to encourage the lifestyle. Read your laws!” @Ayoksy replied to @nohrix.

Illegal

It is illegal in Nigeria to engage in homosexual relationships.

Nigeria’s anti-gay law, enacted in January 2014 stipulates a 14-year prison term for anyone convicted of having sex with members of the same sex.

The law was first put to test in December 2019 when 47 men arrested by the police in a hotel in Lagos the previous year were arraigned in court, accused of publicly displaying affection for members of the same sex.

All the suspects pleaded not guilty and were granted bail. The case was later dismissed by a federal judge because of a “lack of diligence prosecution” by the police.

PREMIUM TIMES last year reported how the police in Delta State last year arrested 100 gay suspects in a hotel while participating in a gay wedding.

