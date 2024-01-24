The Governor of Ondo State, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

All members of the cabinet are to immediately hand over to the permanent secretaries or the most senior administrative officers in their respective offices, a statement by the Governor’s spokesperson, Ebenezer Adeniyan, said on Wednesday.

According to the statement, all Senior Special Assistants (SSAs) and Special Assistants (SAs) are relieved of their duties, with immediate effect.

“All the affected officials are directed to hand over all government properties in their possession.

“The Governor thanks the affected officials for their services and contributions to the development of the State,” the statement noted.

Mr Aiyedatiwa became governor following the death of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu at a German hospital after a protracted battle with prostate cancer.

Mr Aiyedatiwa is expected to constitute another cabinet very soon.

The dissolution of the state executive council was expected long before now. Insiders said most of the commissioners saw it coming.

One commissioner and some special assistants resigned shortly after Mr Aiyedatiwa took office.

Political analysts are of the view that the move is to consolidate his hold on power and marshal out plans for his bid to become governor in the coming election.

Although he has yet to declare that he will run for governor in the November election, there are strong indications that he will contest on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the ruling party in the state.

