Former President Donald Trump secured a resounding victory in the State of New Hampshire presidential primary elections, marking a historic moment in American politics. Trump’s massive win, with 54.6 per cent of the vote, solidifies his dominance in the Republican political party and sets the stage for a fierce battle in the 2024 presidential race ― this dominance is turbocharging his bid to become the Republican Party (Grand Old Party-GOP) nominee for President of the United States.

The triumph in New Hampshire adds another chapter to Mr Trump’s political narrative, making him the first Republican candidate in recent history to win both the State of Iowa and the State of New Hampshire primaries. The significance of this win cannot be overstated, as no Republican in the modern American primary era has lost the nomination after winning in both crucial states.

“We are going to take back America,” a jubilant Mr Trump told cheering supporters Tuesday night in Nashua. He criticized challenger Nikki Haley for prematurely “declaring victory” with her second-place finish.

Celebrating his victory in Nashua, Trump took the opportunity to criticize his closest rival, former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley, who secured second place with 43.6 per cent of the vote. Mr Trump’s decisive win among Republican and conservative voters underscores the firm grip he maintains on the GOP’s base, dealing a blow to MS Haley’s efforts to unite a coalition against him. The size of Mr Trump’s victory defied expectations, even among his allies, and signalled gathering momentum seven months before the Republican National Convention.

Despite facing 91 criminal charges in various cases, including attempts to overturn the 2020 election, and mishandling classified records, Trump’s appeal among the Republican base remains formidable. His victory speech, flanked by prominent GOP figures, emphasized his sustained popularity as he dismissed Ms Haley’s celebration of a second-place finish.

Exit polls revealed that Mr Trump’s strength lies in his unwavering support among non-college-educated voters and white evangelical Christians. These groups turned out in force for Trump, displaying the continued resonance of his populist message. As the GOP heads to the next primary in South Carolina, Mr Trump’s formidable lead positions him as the frontrunner for the 2024 nomination.

President Joe Biden, acknowledging the stakes ahead, recognized the inevitability of facing Trump once again in 2024. Mr Biden’s appeal to independent and Republican voters reflects the polarized landscape, with both parties gearing up for a battle to define the future of American ideals.

Mr Trump’s electoral strength while touching is evident, as is evidence that his populist economic and cultural messages still resonate within his party. The key dynamics such as the Republican base’s loyalty, the charges against him, Biden’s response, the nation’s divisions, and the emerging contours of a fierce 2024 showdown are all areas we will continue to monitor closely.

As the political stage intensifies, Mr Trump’s triumph in New Hampshire not only solidifies his frontrunner status but also highlights the deeply divided American electorate. The clash of ideals and the fight for personal freedoms, democracy, and economic recovery set the tone for what promises to be a contentious and closely watched 2024 presidential race.

Pearl Matibe is a Washington, DC-based White House Correspondent, and media commentator with expertise in U.S. foreign policy and international security. You may follow her on Twitter: @PearlMatibe

