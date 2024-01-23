President Bola Tinubu is meeting with American Secretary of State Antony Blinken who is on a tour of African nations.
Minister of Foreign Affairs Yusuf Tuggar received Mr Blinken at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa in Abuja.
Mr Blinken is to hold bilateral talks with the Nigerian delegation headed by President Tinubu.
Nigeria is the third country he is visiting on his Africa tour aimed at building better bilateral relations and partnership with the African Continent.
On arrival in Abuja, he was received by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, and Mr Tuggar.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Blinken begins his fourth African trip this week, with visits to Cabo Verde, Cote d’Ivoire, Nigeria, and Angola.
Key priorities of the visit include bolstering security partnerships and enhancing health, and economic development in the region.
