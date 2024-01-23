Nigeria’s Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, on Monday, said the ministry will do everything possible within the ambit of the law “to facilitate the full implementation of the presidential directive on the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) as it affects tertiary institutions in the country.”

This assurance was contained in a press statement issued by the ministry and signed by the Director of Press and Public Relations, Ben Goong.

According to the statement, the minister made the pledge during a meeting with the leadership of the Committee of Provosts of Colleges of Education in Nigeria. The meeting held in Abuja, Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Mr Mamman promised a consistent and positive interface with the committee to ensure industrial peace and harmony in the nation’s colleges of education.

Seeking collaboration

Also speaking, the Minister of State for Education, Yusuf Sununu, admonished the positive attitude of the leadership of the colleges of education.

He added that the ministry will reciprocate the gesture to ensure a harmonious working relationship.

“The leadership of the colleges of education and relevant stakeholders to close ranks with the ministry to ensure improved enrollment of students into the colleges to guarantee a steady supply of qualified teachers at the Basic level of our Educational system.”

ALSO READ: Nigerian govt removes tertiary institutions from IPPIS

He added that the ministry will continue to work hard to create incentives for teachers as well as mobilise enrollment into the colleges of education.

The statement also revealed that the chairman of the Committee of Provosts of Colleges of Education Nationwide, Faruk Haruna, and the Chairman of the Committee of Provosts of Federal Colleges of Education, Ali Adamu, were unanimous in appealing to the ministers to facilitate the implementation of the presidential directive to take the institutions out of IPPIS.

IPPIS

The Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS), launched in 2006, is a government initiative aimed at streamlining payroll for government ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs).

It was extended to universities and colleges which was rejected by the workers’ unions and sparked outrage among lecturers and administrators due to delays in salary payments and discrepancies in deductions.

However, PREMIUM TIMES reported in December 2023 that tertiary institutions including universities, polytechnics, and colleges of education have been exempted from the platform by the Nigerian government.

