The Taraba State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Joseph Joshua, has been accused of obtaining a fake degree from a university in Benin Republic.

The allegation is contained in a petition written to the State Security Service (SSS) and copied to the state police command.

The petition dated 15 January, was written by a Jalingo-based legal practitioner, Nasiru Muhammed, on behalf of one Sulaiman Adamu.

Mr Adamu is a social activist living in Jalingo, the state capital.

“Our client informed us that Mr. Joseph Joshua who is the current Commissioner, Taraba State Ministry of Youth and Sport Development Jalingo during his screening as a Commissioner Nominee at the Taraba State House of Assembly submitted inter-alia a Degree certificate (Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Information Technology with Second Class (Upper Division) of ESGT University, Benin Republic (Cotonou, as his highest qualification obtained in 2021,” the petition stated.

“Sir, our client informed us that on the basis of that certificate, he was screened and confirmed by the Taraba State House of Assembly for his Appointment as Commissioner of Youth and Sports Development.

“Surprisingly, the said Joseph Joshua did not present to the Taraba State House of Assembly his mandatory NYSC discharge certificate or exemption letter as part of his documents as is expected of him.

“Based on the above, it is deducible that the Degree Certificate submitted by Hon. Joseph Joshua is questionable which calls for thorough investigation for the purpose of sanitizing the system.

“Our client informed us that, based on his preliminary investigation, he has discovered that there was never a time Mr. Joseph Joshua left this country to Benin Republic for the purpose of studies.

“We believe that your respected office will thoroughly investigate the said Mr. Joseph Joshua with a view to finding out the number of times he visited Benin Republic for the purpose of studies, the years he covered and his international passport evidencing his frequent visit to Benin Republic during the period he claimed he obtained the said certificate.”

When this reporter contacted him to react to the allegation, Mr Joshua replied with an SMS message saying, “I have no comment. Let the security do their job.”

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES on the phone, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in Taraba, Usman Abdullahi, said he had not seen the petition.

“I have not yet seen a copy of the petition. Maybe it is still going through the administrative process and action is being taken,” Mr Abdullahi said.

Recall the Minister of Education, Tahir Mamman, recently inaugurated an inter-ministerial committee to investigate foreign universities alleged to be awarding fake degrees to Nigerians.

This was after an undercover journalist revealed that he obtained a degree within six weeks from a university in Benin Republic and was mobilised by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for the mandatory one-year national service

The investigative panel was asked to look at the allegations of degree certificate racketeering within both foreign and private universities in Nigeria.

