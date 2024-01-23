The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the deployment of 54 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) to police commands and zones nationwide.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the deployed ACPs would head the Intelligence Department of the Force at zonal and state commands, adding that the idea was to upscale the department nationwide.

According to him, the posting is premised on the zeal of the IGP to improve and enhance the effectiveness of the Intelligence Department at every level of the force.

“It will be recalled that upon assumption of duty by the IGP, he got the presidential approval to upgrade the Force Intelligence Bureau to the status of a department,” he said.

Mr Adejobi said the IGP had urged the newly appointed senior officers to deploy all intelligence-based assets in combating crimes and criminality in their respective areas of responsibility.

The IGP enjoined the officers to entrench professionalism and apply their wealth of experience in the discharge of their duties to strengthen the already existing intelligence architecture of the force.

Mr Adejobi said the postings were with immediate effect.

(NAN)

