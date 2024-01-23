US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will meet with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, today, sources at the White House told PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Blinken is in Nigeria as part of his week-long visit to four African countries. He seeks to build on the December 2022 US-Africa Leaders’ Summit and expand fast-growing economic, development and security partnerships across the continent.

His first stop was Cabo Verde off Africa’s western coast. The archipelago nation is a powerful example of fruitful US engagement: two previous Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) development compacts helped transform the capital into a port hub, and Cabo Verde is now in the running for a regional MCC pact.

From Cabo Verde, he moved to Côte d’Ivoire, where he got a front-seat view of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations soccer tournament it is hosting.

In Nigeria, Mr Blinken will also meet with employees and families of the US embassy. He will also hold a joint press briefing with Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs.

PREMIUM TIMES will provide the outcome of the meeting between Mr Blinken and President Tinubu in subsequent reports.

