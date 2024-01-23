As part of measures to tackle rising insecurity in Jalingo, the state capital, Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba on Monday announced a restriction of the operation of tricycles from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Mr Kefas also announced a ban on the use of all types of motorcycles, including power bikes, in the state capital.

Tricycles are the most common means of transportation in the state, especially in the Jalingo metropolis. However, robbery with tricycles at night has become commonplace within Jalingo.

A few weeks ago, a civil servant, Lawen Bazing, was gruesomely murdered by suspected robbers in Jalingo.

The deceased boarded a commercial tricycle from the Mile Six area to a popular night club, De Crux Nite Club, about 300 meters away from where he was killed.

His assailants stabbed and robbed Mr Bazing before dumping his body in a drainage channel.

“Defaulters will be arrested and tried by the mobile court and the motorcycles and tricycles will be confiscated and destroyed,” the governor said, according to a statement by Agbu Koku, the secretary of the government’s security committee.

“The measure is as a result of the sudden spike in the activities of criminals in Jalingo,” it added.

It also disclosed that the state deputy governor, Aminu Alkali, on behalf of the governor, inaugurated a task force to enforce the order.

The committee has the Commissioner of Police Joseph Eribo as the chairman, with the Federal Road Safety (FRSC), the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Taraba Marshal, and the Chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) to serve as members while the Secretary, Home Affairs and Special Services Department will serve as its secretary.

Residents and operators lament

But many residents of Jalingo have criticised the development, saying it would cause further hardship to the people.

A resident, Chibuike Linus, told PREMIUM TIMES that the decision would affect residents because “Keke (tricycle) is the only means of transportation in Jalingo.

“Many business owners, especially those who operate at night, like hotel owners, beer parlor owners, provision shop owners and food vendors will feel the pain.

“Also those who arrived at night from long journeys will be affected as the only means of transportation in Jalingo is the Keke,” Mr Linus said.

He said the government should have prepared other means of transportation, like taxis, before taking the decision.

“Many people who do business at night and travelers rely on Keke due to lack of vehicles. What do you expect such stranded people to do? I think the government should reconsider this restriction particularly at this critical moment,” another resident, Aminu Sule, said.

“Simply because some people are using tricycles to perpetuate crime should not be an excuse to restrict the operation of KeKe as they are also using other vehicles for crime,” Mr Sule said.

A Keke operator, Stephen Danjuma, who said he is a civil servant, said he took to the trade due to the bad economic situation.

“I don’t think it’s the right thing to do because some of us cannot meet up our means with the little salary we are receiving, we depend on riding Keke at night to meet up. It will affect a lot of people including the passengers. The government should change the decision.”

Isa Saleh, a Keke operator in his late 20s, said, “I have been riding keke for two years now, so the thing will affect both the operators and the passengers because we get more money in the night by carrying passengers who like night outings and travelers that arrive late.”

However, a woman, Hanatu Luka, applauded the governor’s decision. “Apart from the security aspect, our husbands will be coming home early.”

