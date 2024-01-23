The family of former Governor of Ondo State, the late Rotimi Akeredolu, has slated 23 February for the burial of his remains.

This is contained in a burial arrangement released by the deceased eldest son, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, on Monday.

Mr Akeredolu died on 27 December 2023 at a German Hospital following a protracted illness.

The arrangement specified that the burial rites would begin from 15 February to 26 February in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, Akure, the capital of Ondo State, and Owo, his hometown in Ondo State.

READ ALSO:

“The lying in state would be held on Wednesday 21 February at the State Sports Complex in Akure and the funeral service would be held on 23 February at St Andrews Church, Owo to be followed by interment later in Owo.

“The entire Akeredolu family wishes to extend our deepest appreciation to all those who extended their condolence and support to us during this trying time.

“Your love and kindness serve as powerful catalysts, strengthening our unshakeable faith in God Almighty and reaffirming our commitment to serving humanity.

“As we prepare to celebrate the life of a man who embodied numerous admirable qualities and left an indelible mark, we humbly request your prayers, support, and encouragement.”

(NAN)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

