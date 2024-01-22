The All Progressive Congress (APC ) in Plateau State says the vow by sacked lawmakers to return to the Plateau State House of Assembly is a call to anarchy.

The 16 members elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were sacked by the Court of Appeal for lack of party structure in the state.

But on Monday, the lawmakers told journalists in Jos that they would return to the Assembly because the Supreme Court faulted their sack.

Responding to the development, however, the state publicity secretary of the APC, Sylvanus Namang, warned against the plan by the sacked lawmakers.

In a statement made available to journalists in Jos, Mr Namang said: “What began last week as a veiled threat by a former Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Hon Istifanus Caleb Mwansat during his infamous interview with AIT is fast becoming a reality.

“The APC and all peace-loving citizens of Plateau State had expected that he ought not to be walking the streets as a free citizen following his inflammatory outbursts. The APC wishes to state in no uncertain terms that the plans and threats by the sacked members contemplating any resumption of sitting as members are not only an assault on our democracy but an insurrection against the state, being an unabashed contempt of Court.

“The APC accepted for the sake of democracy and peaceful coexistence, the judgment of the Supreme Court in good fate and appealed to our members not to embark on anything to the contrary which they obeyed.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the Supreme Court judgement which awarded victory to the Governor is personal to him and has no multiplier or spill-over effect on anyone already sacked. This is moreover that there was no case pertaining to the National and State Assembly Elections before the Supreme Court. The orbiter dictum as made by Justice Okoro concerning the fate of the sacked lawmakers cannot be said to be having any force of law

“The Appeal Court judgment, which sacked the 16 PDP State House of Assembly members and all its National Assembly members, has a stamp of finality which cannot be upturned by any Court in the land in line with Section 246 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“Just as we have accepted, as true democrats, the decision of the Supreme Court, the PDP has no option than to accept the fate that has befallen them and wait for the next election circle. We call on all arms of security agencies in the state to up the ante to handle any illegal acts as the Plateau State House of Assembly resumes sitting tomorrow 23rd January, 2023.

“Plateau State, which is standing on a very delicate security tripod following so many upheavals which have consumed thousands of unsuspecting lives, cannot afford this very avoidable threat and legislative onslaught,” the APC warned.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

