The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has received three drones and 100 highly profiled self-configured walkie-talkies from international partners to combat insecurity.

This is part of the strategy to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the citizenry and also for proper surveillance of critical national assets and infrastructure in Nigeria.

NSCDC Spokesperson, Afolabi Babawale, who made this known in a statement on Monday, said the donation was made by Equipping the Needy Initiative (ETNI) and its partners.

According to the statement, the gadgets were received by the Commandant General (CG), Ahmed Audi, who appreciated the ETNI and its partner for the provisions.

The CG said the ETNI has led the example and shown that security is a collaborative effort because of the support.

“Our partners in their previous visit promised partnership and true to their words, they have come to fulfil that promise today, it shows that they just don’t do the talk they work the talk,” Mr Audi said.

He also assured that the gadgets would be effectively used for security purposes.

He said, “Anything being given has been given as a trust and the communication centre so promised will serve as a command and control centre where we will harness our national operations. The Corps is in charge of liberated areas and provides safety and security to IDP camps.”

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ETNI, Benedict Aliku, who was accompanied by some security experts and consultants from the United States, affirmed that their donation indeed testifies to their support for adequate security and a collaborative one.

“One such initiative as we leverage on the NSCDC Act 2003 as amended 2007 is to embark on IDP shelter projects for the Needy in five states of Kaduna, Benue, Kogi, and Nasarawa, and will be managed by the NSCDC,” he said.

Additionally, Mr Aliku said the construction of a communication command centre will be located at the national headquarters of the corps in Abuja and will coordinate surveillance across the nation.

Also, an award was presented to the CG in recognition of his unwavering commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety of the people of Nigeria.

The Commandant in charge of the Counter Terrorism Unit, C.C. Edike Akpan, also appreciated the CG and partners of the corps for “beefing up the unit to meet international best practices and assured of the unit’s readiness to utilise the facility well.”

