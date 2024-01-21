Nigerian goalkeeper Stanley Nwabili is hungry to prove himself.

Despite securing the starting spot for the Super Eagles in the ongoing AFCON tournament, the former Enyimba goalkeeper feels he has not shown his true abilities.

“I don’t feel like Nigeria has seen my performance yet,” Nwabili told journalists at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium where PREMIUM TIMES and other journalists are providing live coverage.

“We have a lot of players in Africa who can play,” he added, expressing confidence in the quality of players plying their trade within Africa.

However, the immediate focus is on the crucial match against Guinea-Bissau, Nwabili who plays for South African club Chippa United said.

“It’s a must-win match for Nigeria,” he said, acknowledging the pressure on the Super Eagles’ shoulders.

He understands the importance of every step on the road to glory, refusing to get ahead of himself when asked about lifting the trophy: “Winning the cup is step by step so I don’t know.”

Nwabili credits the team’s recent success to the coach’s unwavering faith.

“When the coach believes in you it builds confidence in the team and it makes them intentional,” he observed.

Support for Uzoho

Another much-discussed topic is the competition for the goalkeeper position, with Francis Uzoho also vying for playing time.

Nwabili addressed this with grace and professionalism.

“They chose me to play so I don’t know if any other person had confidence issues. I don’t know why they always talk about him most times but he’s good. This is the first time we (me and Uzoho) have worked together and the guy (Uzoho) is good.”

He further defended Uzoho against pre-tournament criticism: “The bad press he was getting before the tournament was unfair. He deserves better.”

With Coach Jose Peseiro already suggesting he would be putting his best foot forward for Monday’s final group game, Nwabili may retain his position in goal for the Super Eagles against Guniea-Bissau.

It will be another avenue for the former Chippa United goalkeeper to boost his confidence as all eyes are on him to see if he can silence the doubters and solidify his position as Nigeria’s number one goalkeeper.

