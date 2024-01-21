From the attacks that greeted the suspension of a monarch by Governor Charles Soludo of Anambra State to the arrest of a guest during a live TV show in Abia State by police operatives, the past week was eventful in Nigeria’s south-east.

It was the third week of January 2024.

Here are the highlights of the top stories that made headlines in the region within the past week:

Driver, two passengers die in Anambra accident

The week began on a painful note in Anambra State where three people, on Sunday night, were burnt beyond recognition in Anambra State when their vehicle went into flames along Ezinano-Nkwo on Agulu Road in Anaocha Local Government Area.

The incident was caused by speeding and wrongful overtaking and those who lost their lives were the driver and two passengers (a male and a female), according to the Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps in Anambra, Adeoye Irelewuyi.

Killing of local vigilante in Ebonyi community

The following day on Monday, gunmen shot dead a female vigilante, Blessing Onana, and injured others during an attack on the office of Ngboejeogu Central Security, Ngbo Court in Ohaukwu Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The Chairperson of Ohaukwu Local Government Area, Odono Onwe, said the killing has been reported to the police and expressed hope that the attackers would be tracked down.

Tinubu’s remarks at Uzodinma’s inauguration

Last Monday, Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State was sworn in for his second term in office alongside his deputy, Chinyere Ekomaru.

But it was the comment by the Nigerian President, Bola Tinubu, that stole the show at the inauguration, which was attended by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Senate President Godswill Akpabio and other guests.

Mr Tinubu, during the inauguration ceremony at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri, said before now he and others were afraid to visit the south-east state apparently because of the insecurity in the state.

“Before now, every one of us was enveloped with fear to come to Imo State. Today, Imo is safe and happy and ready for business,” Mr Tinubu had stated.

The situation in Imo, however, contradicts the president’s statement, as deadly attacks have continued in the state Under Governor Uzodinma like the killing of security operatives, the killing of a PDP ward chairperson, and the killing of a retired police officer and his wife.

Governor Soludo’s suspension of monarch

It was an action-packed week in Anambra State.

The suspension of the traditional ruler of Neni Community in Anaocha Local Government Area of the state, Damian Ezeani, by the state governor, Charles Soludo, drew a lot of attacks against the governor within the past week.

There are no indications that the attacks will end any time soon.

Mr Ezeani was suspended for conferring a chieftaincy title on Ifeanyi Ubah, a senator from the state.

The state government had threatened to do the same to other traditional rulers if they did not reverse such recognitions.

The action of the governor drew attacks from various groups and individuals in the state.

The first to attack the governor were the traditional rulers in Anambra State.

The traditional rulers, in a letter signed by the chairperson of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, Alfred Achebe, said Mr Soludo’s administration was being disrespectful, with the way it was “maltreating” and suspending some traditional rulers.

The monarchs accused the governor of “dehumanising and deprecating” the traditional institution in the state.

Another group, the Coalition of South East Youth Leaders, also attacked Mr Soludo for the way his administration is treating the traditional institution in the state.

Goodluck Ibem, the president-general of the group, in a statement on Friday in Awka, described Governor Soludo’s treatment of traditional institutions as “dictatorial and anti-democratic.”

Police storm broadcast station, arrest guest during live TV show

There was drama on Tuesday in Umuahia, Abia State, when some police operatives stormed a television station ABN TV and arrested a guest, Udensi Donald, during a live programme.

The Director of the Radio and TV station, Ifeanyi Okali, on Wednesday, said the management was “worried by the invasion of our broadcast station” by the police operatives.

Mr Okali said the incident happened at about 2:40 p.m. and that the police claimed that Uche Udensi, an elder brother of the guest, had written a petition against him over a family matter.

The director said that during the police invasion, some of the station’s broadcast equipment was damaged, including a laptop, camera, and microphones.

The incident elicited criticisms from several people against the police.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Kenechukwu Onwuemeile, would later visit the broadcast station and tendered an apology, assuring that the operatives involved in the incident would be sanctioned.

‘Stolen’ corpse

There was a story of a mortician in Anambra State being accused of stealing the corpse of a 26-year-old woman deposited in his morgue.

The mortician, Ugochukwu Joseph, is the owner of a local morgue, New Centuary Medical Complex Mortuary, where the corpse of the deceased woman, Chinonso Okeke, was deposited.

The morgue is in Isuaniocha, a community in Awka North Local Government Area of the South-east state.

Mr Joseph, the mortician, was accused of approaching the family with the sum of N850,000 for settlement after the matter was reported to the Isuaniocha Community

The Anambra State Government said it has sued the mortician over the missing corpse, according to a statement by Chidinma Ikeanyionwu, a media aide to the Commissioner for Women and Social Welfare in the state, Ify Obinabo, on Friday.

The commissioner handed the case over to the ministry’s legal unit after listening to the family and asking “necessary” questions about the matter, according to the media aide.

The case was filed and called up for hearing at a magistrate court in Achalla, another community in Awka North Local Government Area of the state, she said.

Police raid criminals’ hideout in Enugu

The police in Enugu State raided a criminals’ hideout at Centenary City, Enugu, on Friday and arrested three armed suspects, according to a statement by the police spokesperson in the state, Daniel Ndukwe, on Saturday.

Other gang members fled the scene before they could be arrested, he said.

Mr Ndukwe, a deputy superintendent of police, said police recovered eight pump action guns, four live and 26 expended cartridges at the scene.

The police spokesperson added that police also recovered one machete, four units of solar-powered CCTV cameras, 13 GSM phones, one DVD player, four bags, clothes and objects suspected to be charms from the hideout.

