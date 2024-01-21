The police in Abuja have announced the release of some residents of Bwari Area Council kidnapped on 2 January.

In a Sunday morning statement, Abuja police spokesperson Josephine Adeh said the victims were freed at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday.

She, however, did not disclose the exact number of people who were freed but said those freed had been reunited “with their families.”

Ms Adeh, a superintendent of police, said the police worked with the army and the victims were freed “near Kajuru forest in Kaduna state around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 20, 2024.”

Read the full statement by the police below.

Following the relentless advancement of the Federal Capital Territory Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping squad, in concerted efforts with troops of the Nigerian Army, regarding the kidnappers that struck the Zuma 1 area in the Bwari Area Council on January 2, 2024, the FCT Police have successfully rescued the victims, reuniting them with their families. The operatives accomplished this near Kajuru forest in Kaduna state around 11:30 pm on Saturday, January 20, 2024.

The Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Haruna G. Garba, psc, appreciates the Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, for deploying the newly commissioned Special Intervention Squad. This deployment has uplifted the existing security architecture of the FCT and fostered public confidence. CP Haruna G. Garba emphasizes the command’s commitment to sustaining robust security deployment in the area and other parts of the FCT for the utmost maintenance of peace for all.

The good people of FCT are encouraged to note the following emergency lines and promptly report suspicious activities: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883. PCB: 09022222352.

SP Josephine Adeh, Anipr,

Police Public Relations Officer,

for the Commissioner of Police,

FCT Police Command.

