The Police Command in Nasarawa State says it has arrested 38 protesters in Lafia, the state capital, for alleged public disturbance over the recent Supreme Court judgement which upheld the election of Governor Abdullahi Sule.

The suspects were immediately charged in court and remanded at the Lafia Custodial Centre.

They were charged at the Chief Magistrates’ Court 3 Lafia for the offence.

When the matter was mentioned for hearing by the prosecuting counsel, Danjuma Allu, the chief magistrate, Mohammed Abdullahi Lanze, fixed Monday for ruling on their bail application.

Earlier, Illiya Ashokpa, defence counsel, applied that the court should grant them bail but his application was turned down.

The protesters comprised five males and 33 females.

Ramhan Nansel, a deputy suprintendent of police and Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, had confirmed the arrest and prosecution by the command.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the Supreme Court had on Friday, affirmed the victory of Gov. Sule of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as governor of the state.

(NAN)

