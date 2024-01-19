The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a notorious kidnapper, Chinaza Phillip, by the Kaduna State command of the force.

A statement by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said the suspect was arrested on Thursday and handed over to it on Friday.

She said Mr Philip is currently in police custody in Abuja.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to confirm the arrest of one Chinaza Phillip, a notorious Abuja kidnapper by police operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday 18th January 2024.”

“The suspect has been handed over to FCT Police Command today being Friday 19th January 2024, and currently in police custody,” she said.

The police had declared Mr Phillip as one of the notorious kidnappers in Abuja.

The arrest of the notorious kidnapper marks a crucial victory in the fight against crime in the nation’s capital.

It will also bring relief to FCT residents who have been living in fear in the recent past following the upsurge of kidnappings in the territory.

How the kidnapper was arrested

The Kaduna State Police Command said Mr Phillip was arrested following a distress call to Kawo Divisional Police Station.

According to a statement by its spokesperson, Mansur Hassan, the command said its personnel intercepted the kidnapper and his gang while transporting their victim, Segun Akinyemi, from Abuja to Kano.

Mr Hassan said the kidnappers and their victim were driving in a Toyota Hilux van registered under the victim’s name and that at about 12.10 a.m., police operatives successfully blocked the van with registration number Abuja RBC 90 BC, preventing the suspected kidnappers’ escape.

“On January 18, 2024, operatives attached to Kawo Divisional Headquarters, Kaduna, received a distress call of a kidnapping incident in Abuja indicating that the culprits and their victim were transiting through Kaduna.

“On sensing danger and to escape, one of the kidnappers fired at the policemen and they responded accordingly.

“In the resulting gun duel, the victim, a certain Segun Akinyemi, of Block 10, Flat 2 FCDA Quarters, Area 3 Garki, Abuja, was rescued and one of the kidnappers, a 28 years old Chinaza Philip of Life Camp Abuja was arrested while three others escaped although trailed.

“The three escapees were; Chidibere Nwodibo of Life Camp Abuja, one Auwal surname unknown and the gang leader whose identity is yet to be ascertained.

“The kidnappers were transporting their victim to Kano before they were intercepted by the police,” he said.

Mr Hassan listed the items recovered from the kidnappers to include the victim’s vehicle, two Retay G17 model pistols, one Beretta pistol, ten 9mm P.A.K ammunition, and five 9mm special ammunition.

Preliminary inquiries conducted by the police showed that Mr Akinyemi was kidnapped at approximately 5 p.m. on Wednesday 17 January, just as he was leaving his residence in Abuja.

Mr Hassan commended the operatives for their bravery while carrying out the rescue mission.

He said the Kaduna State Police Commissioner, A.D. Ali, lauded their dedication and called for continuous vigilance against criminal elements.

“The Commissioner of Police Kaduna State Command, CP. A.D. Ali, while commending the operatives for the brave feat, still tasked them to continuously go after criminal elements in the state,” he added.

The police spokesperson urged the public to remain vigilant and use security hotlines for prompt responses, just as he emphasised the collaborative effort required to maintain community safety.

Upsurge in kidnappings

There have been increasing cases of kidnappings in FCT in the last few weeks.

Earlier this month, kidnappers targeted Sagwari Estate Layout in Dutse, Bwari Area Council of the territory and abducted no fewer than 10 persons.

The situation took a tragic turn a few days later when it emerged that the kidnappers had killed two of the victims.

The abductors, who earlier demanded N60 million ransom, increased it to N100 million and later N700 million.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that the police promised to rescue the remaining victims.

