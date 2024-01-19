The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has confirmed the arrest of a notorious kidnapper, Chinaza Phillip, by the Kaduna State command of the force.

A statement by the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Josephine Adeh, said the suspect was arrested on Thursday and handed over to it on Friday.

She said Mr Philip is currently in police custody in Abuja.

“The FCT Police Command wishes to confirm the arrest of one Chinaza Phillip, a notorious Abuja kidnapper by police operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday 18th January 2024.”

“The suspect has been handed over to FCT Police Command today being Friday 19th January 2024, and currently in police custody,” she said.

The police had declared Mr Phillip as one of the notorious kidnappers in Abuja.

The arrest of the notorious kidnapper marks a crucial victory in the fight against crime in the nation’s capital.

It will also bring relief to FCT residents who have been living in fear in the recent past following the upsurge of kidnappings in the territory.

Details shortly

