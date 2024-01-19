The Immigration arm of the Joint Border Patrol Team, otherwise known as Border Drill, has arrested 21 foreigners crossing into Nigeria from Niger Republic despite border closure.

The Comptroller of the Joint Border Team, IK Oladeji, speaking in Katsina on Thursday, said the team also seized goods valued at over N1 billion, within two weeks.

Nigeria shut its border with Niger Republic last year following a military coup that ousted Mohamed Bazoum as president of the French-speaking country.

Seven states in the northern part of Nigeria share an expansive 1,600 border with Niger Republic with the people on both sides of the border sharing intermarriage and trade relationships.

Following the closure of the border, the Nigerian government deployed more security personnel to ensure compliance.

“Our unit has recorded success in arresting foreign nationals who attempted to enter the country despite border closure. Twenty-one (21) were arrested between 2 January to 17 January 2024 by the immigration arm of our Unit Sector 4 headed by the Deputy Comptroller of Immigration, BB Alhaji. The said 21 foreigners have been handed over to the Nigeria Immigration Service authority for appropriate action,” Mr Oladeji said.

Mr Oladeji said Unit Sector 4 (North-west) was mandated by the federal government to ensure total compliance with the border closure.

Some of the goods seized were trailer loads of used clothes, matches and textile materials, couscous, drugs, snuff, spaghetti, cigarettes, rice, vegetable oil, and children ‘s pants, among others.

He stated the total duty paid value for the goods as N1.225 billion.

“Upon my resumption, we restrategised, planned and restructured our operational methodology with the renewed vigour of all offices and men of the Nigeria Customs Service and Nigeria Immigration Service that are serving under the sector,” he said.

Mr Oladeji said, not unmindful of the impact of the border closure, the sector on Wednesday auctioned 60 jerry cans of seized fuel to residents.

“I wish to use this medium to give a stern warning to smugglers and other criminals to stay clear from the north west zone border area as JBPT sector 4 under my leadership will ensure that the mandates given to it by the federal government of Nigeria are achieved by all means irrespective of the calibre of such people,” Mr Oladeji warned.

Continued border closure has been generating widespread condemnation, especially from the northern part of the country with Adamu Aliero, the senator representing Kebbi Central, being one of the most recent persons to criticise the decision.

