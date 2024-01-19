Nigeria’s National Security Advisor, Nuhu Ribadu, on Thursday, met with his US counterpart to discuss security cooperation.

According to a White House statement, Mr Ribadu’s meeting with Jake Sullivan, the US NSA, was focused on efforts to counter terrorism in West Africa, and the importance of respect for human rights.

The duo also talked about strengthening democratic institutions and good governance across Africa.

Mr Sullivan reiterated President Biden’s commitment to Africa and underscored the strength of the US-Nigeria relationship, including welcoming Nigeria’s strong leadership of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Nigeria, since the coup in Niger, has continuously received commendation from the West for its strong stance against the coup and insistence on a return to democracy.

Mr Sullivan also raised areas where the US and Nigeria share interests, particularly in supporting peace and stability in countries that have recently experienced political transitions.

Both countries agreed to maintain close coordination and continue to deepen their partnership to advance shared interests.

Mr Ribadu’s visit is happening at a time when several security challenges and activities are being reported all over the country including kidnappings in the capital city, Abuja.

He also met with Acting Deputy Secretary Victoria Nuland to discuss security corporation as well.

Part of their conversation included Nigeria’s efforts to support regional stability in West Africa, the importance of protecting civilians, safeguarding human rights, and promoting accountability and transparency in the aftermath of security operations.

