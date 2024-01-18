The identity of the alleged miner behind the explosion that rocked Ibadan on Tuesday has been revealed. He is Sawani Yusuf, a foreigner.

The Oyo State House of Assembly disclosed this during its plenary on Thursday.

Majority Leader of the House, Sanjo Adedoyin, disclosed the identity of the foreigner as the one whose property allegedly housed the explosives that resulted in the massive explosion at Dejo Oyelese Street in Bodija.

While the nationality of the alleged culprit remains unconfirmed, the Assembly called on security agencies to intensify efforts at bringing all connected to the explosion to book.

The House deliberation followed a motion presented by Adebayo Babajide, representing Ibadan North Constituency II, in a motion titled, ‘Urgent need for all regulatory agencies to enforce safety precautions, especially in handling and storing of explosives (dynamites) in view of the explosion that rocked old Bodija area of Ibadan on Tuesday, 16 January 2024.’

The House frowned at the manner such explosives were brought and kept in a residential area. It also queried who authorised keeping or storing such devices in the house.

In separate submissions, lawmakers lamented the explosion, noting that the Ojoo Gem Stone market remained the largest in Africa, with many expatriates living within the area.

The House called on government and security agencies to expand the investigation net to ensure that no stone was left unturned in the bid to holistically address the aftermath of the explosion.

The Oyo Assembly praised Governor Seyi Makinde for his prompt response, payment of hospital bills of those who got injured and provision of alternative accommodation for the displaced residents. It also expressed gratitude to the security agencies for rising up to the occasion.

The House particularly commended the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Oyo State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA) for their prompt deployment of manpower to the scene of the explosion.

An appeal was also made to the Federal Government and its emergency response agencies to come to the aid of victims of the blast.

While urging security agencies to embark on intelligence gathering to identify residences of other possible illegal miners and expatriates, the House called on all regulatory agencies to enforce safety precautions, especially in handling and storing of explosives, among others.

In his remark, the Speaker, Adebo Ogundoyin, stressed the need for patience on the part of members.

“For now, let us wait for the outcome of the security investigation to shed more light on the happenings. As soon as we have more information, I’m sure we will be able to deliberate further on the next line of action.

“We also want the Ministry of Environment to look at the state environmental laws to establish the consequences for actions of the perpetrators. If there are none, then we have to take immediate steps towards correcting the lacuna in the laws,” Mr Ogundoyin said.

He directed the House Committee on Environment and Natural Resources to investigate the provisions of the law to determine the next legislative action, and ordered the committee to report its findings to the House within one week.

