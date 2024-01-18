A Makurdi Upper Area Court, on Thursday, ordered the remand of 15 persons in a correctional centre for allegedly kidnapping four persons and killing one.

The suspects, who reside in various places in Utonkon in Ado Local Government Area of Benue State, were charged with criminal conspiracy, kidnapping and culpable homicide.

However, the magistrate, Vershima Hwande, did not take their plea for want of jurisdiction.

Mr Hwande adjourned the matter until 27 February for further mention.

How suspects were arrested

Earlier, the prosecutor, Veronica Shaagee, an assistant superintendent of police, told the court that the case was transferred from the Divisional Police Headquarters, Obarike, Ito in Obi Local Government Area via a letter dated 3 January to the State CID, Makurdi on the same date.

Ms Shaagee said the letter stated that Simon Ogbaji, a reverend father, and Akpo Ajah had reported the matter at the Obarike police station on 2 January.

The complainants said that some group of kidnappers numbering about 20 attacked and kidnapped four members of their family.

They stated that the kidnapped persons were Joyce Ajunwa, Benjamin Ajunwa, Michelle Ajunwa and Onyeje Ogwuche.

The complainants said that the victims were kidnapped at Opirikwu/Ijegwu road in Obi Local Government Area to an unknown destination.

They further stated that in the process of struggling, the kidnappers inflicted various degrees of injuries on one of the victims, Peter Ajunwa, and left him in a state of coma.

The prosecutor said that sequel to the report, the joint operations in conjunction with the police, military and Benue Volunteer Guard swung into action in search of the kidnappers.

She said the joint security operatives received further information that the kidnappers were seen at Obusa Village in Oju Local Government Area of Benue State.

The prosecutor said that on sighting the security operatives, the kidnappers opened fire which resulted in some of them sustaining gunshot wounds.

She said the victim was rushed to the Benue State University Teaching Hospital but was later confirmed dead by the medical practitioners

Shaagee said 15 of the suspected kidnappers were arrested at Obusa in connection with the crimes.

She said the offences contravened sections 97 and 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004 and 3(2) of Abduction, Hostage-Taking, Kidnapping, Secret Cult and Similar Activities Prohibition Laws of Benue, 2017.

(NAN)

