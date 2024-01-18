Police have launched a manhunt for the killers of Ndidi Livingstone, the chairperson, Community Development Committee, Mgbuoshimini community in Obio/Akpo Local Government Area of Rivers.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Olatunji Disu, said this during a visit to the family of the deceased at their residence in Port Harcourt on Thursday

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Livingstone was shot dead on Saturday by unidentified assailants after a church service at the Rumueme Waterfront area in Port Harcourt.

The attackers, who were in a black SUV, quickly fled the scene after firing multiple shots.

Mr Disu commiserated with the family of the slain man, assuring that the killers would not go unpunished.

“We have come to offer our condolences to the family of the late Livingstone, who is survived by his wife, children, and other relatives.

“I empathise with the pain the family is going through and felt compelled to come and commiserate with them.

“We will not allow this matter to go unresolved. The killers of Ndidi Livingstone will not go unpunished, and we will soon unravel those behind this dastardly act.

“A manhunt is already underway for the killer squad, and we are edging closer to apprehending them.

“The police cannot combat crime in isolation, and therefore, we need all the support we can get,” he said.

Mr Disu emphasised that the police required the support and cooperation of the public to effectively combat crime.

Godspower Livingstone, the elder brother of the slain chairperson, praised Mr Disu for the visit and appealed to him to ensure the swift arrest and prosecution of the perpetrators.

(NAN)

