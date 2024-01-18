The South-south governors are meeting in Benin City, Edo State, today, Thursday, to discuss regional interests, among which is likely to be economic integration and the security challenges in the region and across the country.

The governors will be meeting under the aegis of BRACED, an acronym for Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Edo and Delta states.

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, who is the host, said on X that the governors would discuss how to improve the security and collective well-being of the people of the region.

Mr Obaseki is the current chairperson of the group.

The BRACED commission, established about 10 years ago, is meant to help foster South-south regional integration and a sustainable regional economy that can employ the people of the region.

All the governors except Mr Obaseki and Duoye Diri of Bayelsa State, will be attending the meeting for the first time.

The four other governors – Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Bassey Otu of Cross River, Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers, and Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta were sworn into office on 29 May 2023 and have never attended the meeting before.

In 2020, the group met in Asaba, Delta State, and agreed to set up a regional security outfit, and mandated the BRACED commission to work out details of the outfit.

The group in 2021 met in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, where Value Added Tax, security and economic development of the region and the agitation of southern Nigeria to produce a president in 2023 dominated discussion.

Failed objectives

In an interview with PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday, Anthony Egobueze, a political science lecturer at Rivers State University of Science and Technology, said the commission has not achieved the objectives it was set for.

“The commission was formed for regional integration but they have not achieved the goal.

“Regional cohesion that they were supposed to foster, they have not done that. It was supposed to bring the issue of peer review to look at the development process in each of the states and look at how to foster a movement that will forge a better development for the region,” Mr Egobueze.

Mr Egobueze suggested that the governors should discuss how to tackle security, kidnapping and power supply in the region, stressing that industrialisation cannot be achieved without a steady power supply.

“If we solve the problem of power we will be able to address development in the region because it will have a multiplier effect.

“The governors in the region have to create industrial clusters. They have to network on agriculture because if they are able to achieve this, a lot of people that are committing crimes will be taken away from the street,” he said.

A political analyst from Bayelsa State, Preye Inebraton, said the governors should discuss youth empowerment through ICT and blue economy and a railway that could connect the region together.

Mr Inebraton urged the governors to create enabling laws for indigenes of the region to own refineries.

