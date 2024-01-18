Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has called for justice and fairness for PDP lawmakers in the state sacked by the Court of Appeal.

The governor, who also had his governorship election annulled by the appellate court but reversed by the Supreme Court, harped on the need for equity on the matter.

Mr Mutfwang made the call while addressing journalists when he visited the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Sonny Echono, in Abuja.

The governors thanked Nigerians for their concerns on the matter and stressed the need for justice, fairness and equity in the delivery of judgement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Appeal Court’s sacking of all state and federal lawmakers of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau is generating public reactions.

The Court of Appeal in Abuja, had last November sacked all 16 members of the PDP in the Plateau House of Assembly, five from the House of Representatives and two senators from the state.

Their sack was over a pre-election matter bordering on alleged disobedience to a court order and lack of political structure.

In the same vein, the appellate court had sacked Mr Mutfwang on the same grounds.

However, only the governor was lucky as the apex court last week reversed the decision of the Appeal Court and upheld his election.

“We are particularly grateful for the concerns Nigerians have shown. At the moment there is no clear-cut answer to the question but I can tell you that discussions are ongoing.

“So it is a work in progress. And when we are done, I am sure Nigerians will get to know the path we have chosen to take.

“At the end of it, this concern for justice is well noted and I pray that it becomes one of the values of our national existence.

“That if in every facet of life, we insist on justice, fairness and equity I believe Nigeria will become a great country,” he said.

Earlier, TETFund Executive Secretary, Mr Echono commended the level of completion of projects in the state.

Mr Echono, however, said that the five research proposals in Plateau State would benefit from the Federal Government’s approved N5.1 billion research grants.

(NAN)

