The University of Abuja final year student, Halima Sagir Mahmud, who was declared missing by her family, has been found.

According to her elder sister, Amina, the 21-year-old Halima, who is an Electrical Engineering Student at the university, was dumped along the AYA axis of Abuja by her abductors on Wednesday at about 7:34 p.m.

PREMIUM TIMES had earlier reported that Halima was declared missing by her family shortly after she departed the UniAbuja main campus along Airport Road on Tuesday.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, gave assurances the FCT Administration is taking steps to address security challenges affecting some sections of the territory.

How she was abducted

Speaking to PREMIUM TIMES on Wednesday evening, Amina said her sister was apparently picked by her abductors from the front of the university’s gate and was diverted somewhere else.

She also said Halima narrated that her abductors were trying to force some things (diabolical mixture) down her throat but after discovering it was not passing through they decided to fling her out.

“Also when they picked her up, then turned right heading for Zuba (a settlement in the FCT), but she now said she was not going to Zuba, she was going to Giri. They used something to hit her mouth and she couldn’t speak again.

“They took her scarf, her shoes, her phone, and her Abaya. She was thrown out by A.Y.A where there is a bad spot,” Amina narrated.

The elder sister said Halima was seen and picked up by a passerby whose phone was used in calling her parents to come pick her up.

“We have reported the incident at the SSS office in Asokoro, and we’ll be going to the police station tomorrow to give a statement since they asked us to come back,” Amina said.

Recently, there has been an upsurge in insecurity across communities of the FCT and other parts of the country, particularly in the North.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported the growing cases of kidnappings and killings across communities in the country.

In Abuja, the spike in the abduction and killing of residents by bandits, especially in Kuje and Bwari Area Councils, has made many residents flee their homes for safety.

On Tuesday, the FCT minister, who acknowledged the challenges, urged residents not to panic, as the government has taken measures to address the ugly situation.

