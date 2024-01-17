The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has reassured residents of Abuja and its surroundings that the prevailing security challenges in the territory would be decisively addressed and eradicated in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Mr Wike conveyed this commitment after a town hall meeting in Bwari, in Bwari Area Council, in response to the escalation of kidnappings and violence in the nation’s capital.

“Mr. President has given me approval to provide everything required to the security agencies. And just like what Etsu-Bwari and Sarkin-Bwari said, it is not by merely talking, we are serious.

“Security agencies will not have any reason to say that they are not equipped; we will provide everything required.

“I know how big Bwari is, I know that you have boundaries with three states: Niger State, Kaduna State and Nasarawa State. I know because these bandits were chased away from the North-east, so they are making their way here, we will make it hot for them”, he said.

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the minister convened a top security meeting on Monday to discuss how to tackle the recent surge in criminal activities.

While conveying President Tinubu’s commitment to prioritising security, Mr Wike declared a shift from “business as usual.”

He assured residents that the government would spare no effort in ensuring the protection of lives and property.

The minister emphasised a comprehensive approach towards resolving the security challenges by ensuring that security agencies have the necessary resources and support.

“Security is one of the key priorities of Mr. President’s administration. Yesterday, Mr President summoned a high-level security meeting, which includes all the Service Chiefs, the Minister of Defence, and my humble self, because of recent attacks, particularly in Bwari.

“Security is one of the key priorities of Mr. President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and we want to face it squarely.

“It is no longer going to be business as usual. Everything has to be done to protect lives and property. Without protection of lives and property, then we have no business in government.

“My coming here today is to assure you that we are very serious. All those criminals, bandits, enough is enough. We will do everything in our power to make sure that we will not allow this to happen again,” he said.

The Chairman of Bwari Area Council, John Gabaya, highlighted the unique challenges posed by the council’s size and difficult terrain.

Mr Gabaya appealed for logistical support, suggesting the provision of vehicles and motorcycles to enhance patrol and surveillance efforts in the 16 districts and over 90 villages and hamlets.

The town hall meeting was attended by a former FCT senator, Philip Aduda, the Sarkin-Bwari, and Etsu-Bwari.

