The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has released the list of candidates participating in the bye-elections next month.

INEC will on 3 February conduct two Senatorial elections, four House of Representatives and three State constituencies bye-elections in nine states.

In total, there are 74 candidates taking part in the elections.

The commission would also on the same day conduct 35 rerun elections as ordered by the election tribunals.

The bye-elections resulted from the resignation or death of elected lawmakers and subsequent vacancies declared by the presiding officers of the National Assembly and the state houses of assemblies.

A statement by the commission’s spokesperson, Sam Olumekun, listed them to include “.Two Senatorial Districts (Ebonyi South and Yobe East); four Federal Constituencies (Shanga/Ngaski/Yauri Federal Constituency of Kebbi State, Surulere I Federal Constituency of Lagos State, Akoko North East/Akoko North-West Federal Constituency of Ondo State and Jalingo/Yorro/Zing Federal Constituency of Taraba State); and three State Constituencies (Guma I State Constituency of Benue State, Chibok State Constituency of Borno State and Chikun State Constituency of Kaduna State).

Mr Olumekun said the commission has also published the list of candidates in its state offices and affected constituencies.

He added that the list has also been published on the commission’s website and social media pages.

He said Nigerians can scrutinise the personal particulars (Form EC9 and academic credentials) of the candidates, and flag and challenge any false information provided by the candidates.

“Any aspirant who participated in his/her party primaries with reasonable grounds to believe that the information provided by the candidate is false can challenge the nomination in a Federal High Court as provided in Section 29(5) of the Electoral Act 2022,” he said.

Mr Olumekun noted, however, that the publication does not include that of the 35 re-runs as those are not fresh elections.

“For the re-run elections to be held on the same day, the list and personal particulars of candidates have been published before the 2023 General Election,” he said.

List of candidates below

Qosim Suleiman is a reporter at Premium Times in partnership with Report for the World, which matches local newsrooms with talented emerging journalists to report on under-covered issues around the globe

