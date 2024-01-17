The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) says it has lost two personnel to a banditry attack in Kebbi.

Its state command’s spokesperson, Abdullahi Isa, disclosed this in a statement in Birnin Kebbi on Wednesday.

He said: “On a sad note, on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024, a group of suspected bandits launched an attack on Immigration Officers at Garin Garba entry point, about 12 Kilometers away from Kangiwa headquarters of Arewa Local Government Area of Kebbi.

“As a result, two gallant officers lost their lives. They are Isa Nafi’u (II) NIS No. 34057 and Garba Haruna Fana (II) NIS No. 17796.”

The spokesperson said the third officer escaped unharmed.

He revealed that the two deceased had been buried in Birnin Kebbi according to Islamic Injunction.

“May the Almighty Allah in His infinite mercy forgive their shortcomings and grant them Jannatil Firdaus and give their immediate families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss,” he said.

(NAN)

