Ahead of their convocation ceremony on Wednesday some unidentified postgraduate students of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, on Tuesday, vandalised a bus carrying convocation gowns and carted away many.

In a video of the scene obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, a crowd had swooped on a parked bus and forced its doors and windows open, even as voices of others were heard calling on the ‘vandals’ to desist from the action.

Many of them were seen packing academic gowns into their bags, even as they ran away from the scene.

How it started

The university had announced that convocation candidates should pay for academic gowns either for hiring or for outright purchase.

For both undergraduates and Master’s degree categories, the university charges N40,000 for outright purchase and N15,000 for hiring. For PhD category, the university charges N65,000 for outright purchase without the option of hiring.

However, PREMIUM TIMES learnt that many applicants had paid for the gowns but could not receive them as promised by the institution.

But speaking exclusively with PREMIUM TIMES, the Dean of Postgraduate College, Abraham Osinubi, a professor, said the college has about 6,000 candidates for graduation in the Master’s category, and that arrangements had been made for “a good number of academic gowns since not all the 6,000 graduands would be available for the ceremony.”

He said: “By Friday, about N1,300 gowns had been distributed to this category and we had made arrangements for more gowns. But by Monday, the gowns were not brought in on time but more than 300 persons had assembled at the PG college to collect gowns.

“I was already in the hall for the convocation lecture when I received a call that the number of them waiting for the gowns was more than the gowns available. I quickly dashed down to the college to address them, and I pleaded with them for understanding, even as I pledged that I would ensure everyone gets their gown and that I would personally pay for the courier service to take the gown to those who already paid before the convocation.”

Mr Osinubi said to share the available gowns to those at the scene, he suggested balloting so that there would be fairness and transparency.

“But just as we were making arrangements for a successful balloting, a few of the candidates swooped on the parked bus and broke it open, carting away all the academic gowns. I couldn’t believe my eyes; our students? I was shocked and embarrassed,” he said.

University writes graduands

Meanwhile, following the development, the college sent messages to other candidates not to come for the gowns again, even as the college promised that those who had paid but could not get gowns would be refunded.

This has caused public outrage as some students who were scheduled to collect their academic gowns, took to social media to express frustration following the messages sent by the university.

One of the graduating students, Folashade Ogunrinde told PREMIUM TIMES that she had planned to go on Tuesday to get the gown before she received the email notification on the suspension of distribution.

Ms Ogunrinde said returning the gown was one of the criteria for the final clearance for graduating students. She is concerned about whether the criteria will be scrapped and N15,000 for the gown will be refunded.

The email reads: “We would like to inform you that the SPGS management is currently finalising the arrangements for the efficient distribution of gowns. If you are present at the SPGS or have not visited the PG School, please avoid coming for now.

“You will receive detailed instructions on the gown collection process within the next 24 hours. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

Another student on X with the handle @MalachyOdo shared the email lamenting the situation.

University promises investigation

The spokesperson for the university, Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, said the university would investigate the development, even as she pledged that all those who paid but could not get the gowns would be refunded.

“The university is investigating the matter. But I can confirm that those who paid but could not receive gowns would be refunded,” Mrs Alaga-Ibraheem said.

