Adams Oshiomhole, a former governor of Edo State, has disclosed that there are ongoing efforts to trim down the number of aspirants seeking to become the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Mr Oshiomhole said this on Monday during a meeting at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The meeting, organised by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party had in attendance major APC political leaders.

In his remarks, Mr Oshiomhole, currently the senator for Edo North, said the dialogue has been ongoing for a while but 29 aspirants still remain in the race. He said the party is optimistic about reducing the number.

“On our part, we have tried to initiate dialogue among our aspirants. It is no secret, that at the time we had the dialogue, I think they (aspirants) were 27. I learned it has increased to 29 now. The process is ongoing, and the struggle continues. So we are looking forward to a healthy celebration,” he said.

Mr Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the APC, insisted that the APC only lost the last governorship election in the state because of some elections within the party that worked against it.

“We are determined to reclaim Edo State. I used the word reclaim because Edo is ours. We lost it due to several factors some of which were caused by some APC elements,” he said.

The APC, last week, announced the sale of the nomination and expression of interest forms pegged at N50 million.

The huge sum has yet to deter many of the aspirants seeking to become the flagbearer of the party in the state.

In his remarks, the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Ganduje, said the APC is only on sabbatical in the state, and due to take it over.

Mr Ganduje, a former Kano State governor, expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of the ruling party in South-south, noting that it is unacceptable that APC has only one state in the region.

He vowed to support the leadership of the party to reclaim the state during the off-season election scheduled for September.

“Edo is an APC State. You know one of us went on sabbatical leave, and he decided to take up a permanent appointment.

“Now we have to take Edo back. We have only one state from the South-south for the greatest party in Africa; it is not acceptable. We were able to get only Criss River State. After crossing so many rivers we succeeded in getting Cross River State,” Mr Ganduje said.

The APC chairman also spoke on the need for internal democracy within the party, stating that it will inculcate internal democracy in its affairs.

“We have to improve our internal democracy, we have to deepen and widen it. We need to understand the party and its manifesto…its rules and regulations. We need to understand its philosophy.

“We need to move towards having a party ideology so that we will not be an ordinary political association whereby everybody can come in just to win the election. You have to believe in the doctrine of the party – become a full member of the party,” he said.

Salihu Lukman, a former zonal chairman of the party, has been advocating for the reform of the ruling party for years.

Mr Lukman resigned from the party’s NWC in July last year following the emergence of Mr Ganduje as the national chairman.

