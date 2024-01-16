An Abuja-based policy think tank, Agora Policy, has highlighted strategic ways in which the federal government can ease the forex supply crunch.

A maiden report by the policy think-tank titled “Cancelling Domestic Crude Oil Allocation is Nigeria’s Surest Path to Easing Forex Supply Crunch” said of all the options being implemented or considered for boosting forex inflow into Nigeria, cancelling what is termed Domestic Crude Allocation (DCA) is Nigeria’s surest bet.

The report explained that the move will yield immediate results and provide a steady (not one-off) flow of foreign exchange and thereby address the cash flow challenge in the official segment of the forex market.

Additionally, the think tank said it will end the dodgy deductions and accounting associated with the domestic crude allocation policy that has been described as a crime scene.

Nigeria is currently struggling with a severe crunch in the supply of foreign exchange (forex), which negatively impacts the value of the Naira, its national currency.

In its report, Agora Policy noted that both the official and the unofficial forex markets are afflicted by what is basically a liquidity and flow challenge.

It added that a number of initiatives and ideas have been mooted which largely relate to borrowing or finding ways to incentivise portfolio flows.

“Despite supportive oil prices, there is limited discussion around boosting organic forex flows from Nigeria’s oil exports.

“Beyond improving security in the Niger Delta to curtail oil theft and re-engaging with capable partners to raise investments in oil production in the country, a short-term and sustainable fix for oil revenue and ultimately for increased forex flows will be for the Nigerian government to immediately cancel the policy of earmarking for domestic consumption a portion (and increasingly all) of its own share of oil output,” the think tank said.

It further explained that the crude allocation system has acquired an outsized profile of recent.

“Any serious attempt at understanding and reforming how Nigeria’s share of oil is accounted and paid for must, for a number of reasons, zero in on the management of and the recent prominence of the DCA,” it said.

Rise in Allocation

It noted that with the drastic reduction in oil production in Nigeria and the shift in production arrangements away from Joint Ventures (JVs) to Production Sharing Contracts (PSCs), most of the federation’s share of crude oil produced in Nigeria is channelled to DCA, which has dramatically risen from below 10 per cent of federation’s share of oil in the early 2000s to almost 100 per cent by 2023.

This, it said, is not just a suboptimal allocation issue.

In relation to forex flows, the think tank said it is a key challenge because the revenue from DCA sales is received in Naira, meaning that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is starved of a steady and healthy flow of foreign exchange from what used to be its dominant source: crude oil sales.

“As at 2010, flows from oil and gas accounted for 94 per cent of forex to the CBN but plummeted to 24 per cent by June 2022, and is conceivably much lower now (CBN, like NNPCL, has stopped disclosing some critical data).

“Crude oil exports still account for over 70 per cent of Nigeria’s total exports but since 2016 an increasingly disproportionate percentage of the country’s share of crude oil exports is earmarked for domestic consumption,” it said.

According to the report, the earmarked barrels of crude oil return first as petrol, then, in terms of monetary flow, as Naira, not dollars.

“This is because the resultant petrol from DCA is paid for in Naira, not dollars. It is worth highlighting that there is no guarantee that the Naira payment from DCA would translate to commensurate, or even any, revenue to the federation account.

“This is because the national oil company has always been in the habit of making upfront deductions for sundry reasons from revenue accruing from the DCA. The DCA is the site where NNPC performs its dark magic,” the report said.

Crucially, it said the DCA policy not only provides an insight into why the national oil company failed to make remittances to the federation account for a long spell but also explains why forex inflows from sales of the federation’s crude oil dwindled and the country’s external reserves stagnated at a period of historically high oil prices.

It explained that countries with low forex supply against demand can adopt a number of measures to increase foreign exchange inflows.

“Such measures include external loans, deposits by deep-pocket investors and countries, foreign direct investment (FDI) and foreign portfolio investment (FPI) and increasing other sources of exports (non-oil exports in Nigeria’s case),” it said.

However, the think tank said loans are likely to be one-offs and have to be repaid with interest (even if concessional).

“Investors are known to take their time and they can be fickle. Unlocking other sources of exports requires time too.”

It said while the country needs to pursue all these options as both stop-gap and long-term measures, it should urgently embrace the one option that is largely under its control and can ensure a steady and sustainable flow of foreign exchange: earning dollars from the sale of its crude oil wherever it is sold.

For this to be possible, the think tank said the DCA policy needs to go immediately.

“Cancelling the DCA is the easiest and most predictable way to boost forex flows into Nigeria and the most realistic way to reduce pressure on and provide relief for the Naira,” it said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Email

Print

