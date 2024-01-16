The Supreme Court on Monday, reserved judgment on the appeal filed by Tonye Cole, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 18 March, 2023 governorship election in Rivers State.

Mr Cole is challenging the victory of Governor Siminalayi Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

A five-man panel of the Supreme Court led by Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun reserved judgment in the appeal to a later date that will be communicated to parties in the matter, Punch newspaper reported.

The Independent National Electoral Commission had declared Governor Fubara as the winner of the governorship election in the state.

Mr Fubara polled a total of 302, 614 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Mr Cole, who scored 95, 274 votes.

But Mr Cole, not satisfied with the outcome of the election, filed a petition at the election tribunal in the state, asking that the election result be invalidated, but he lost.

He also lost at the Court of Appeal before approaching Nigeria’s highest court, the Supreme Court.

Besides the APC appeal, the Supreme Court on the same date dismissed the appeal filed by another political party – Allied Peoples Movement – which had challenged Governor Fubara’s victory.

The case was dismissed following an application for withdrawal filed by party’s counsel, Innocent Kere, during the court session on Monday.

