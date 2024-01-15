The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) on Monday called for more investment in the security of Nigeria and the strengthening of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The association also commended President Bola Tinubu for his efforts to reform Nigeria’s security architecture, adding that no investment is too much for safeguarding the country’s territorial integrity and the lives and properties of its citizens.

“We commend the commitment of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, to the reform of our security architecture and investing more in the security sector; providing training, better pay and equipping (firepower).

“No investment is too much for the protection of the territorial integrity of Nigeria and the security of the lives and properties of Nigerians. We shall continue to advocate for the strengthening of the Armed Forces and other security agencies, through deliberate substantial investments, and for such to be applied honestly and judiciously,” the NBA president, Yakubu Maikyau, said in a statement commemorating this year’s edition of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day on Monday.

The Armed Forces Remembrance Day is marked annually on 15 January to recognise the sacrifices of members of Nigeria’s Armed forces who are in active service and others who have died in the line of duty.

The NBA called on Ngerians to be united and commit themselves to truth and justice in honour of the sacrifices of Nigerian fallen soldiers.

Mr Maikyau said in the statement that the least Nigerians could do to honour the memories of the fallen heros was to uphold the values they died for.

“A day is not enough to celebrate those who laid down their lives in defence of our territorial integrity and the promotion of peace nationally, regionally, and globally.

“To properly celebrate them, we must ensure that their labour is not in vain, and this we must do by remaining one indivisible and indissoluble nation, where truth, peace, and justice reign.

“It is the least we should do to uphold the values for which they paid the supreme price,” the statement shared read in part.

The NBA lauded the selfless dedication exhibited by the gallant men, women, and officers of the Nigerian armed forces.

It also expressed gratitude to the fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice for the continued existence of Nigeria.

“NBA is delighted to identify with members of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. As the Nation celebrates our fallen heroes who have paid the supreme price, and the veterans who have sacrificed so much for our commonwealth, the NBA is proud of the selfless sacrifices rendered to our great country by these gallant men, women, and officers of the Armed Forces,” the statement stated.

Mr Maikyau said the NBA recognised the acts of unparalleled bravery and unconditional patriotism of the members of the Nigeria’s armed forces.

These heroes, he said, through their service, have embodied the ideals of the National Pledge, defending Nigeria’s unity and upholding her honour and glory.

“We are confident that with the support of Nigerians and the dedication of our gallant troops, the fight against banditry, terrorism, and insurgencies in various parts of the country shall come to an end with a resounding victory,” he said.

