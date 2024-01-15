Ministry of Federal Capital Territory (FCT) workers have kicked against the appointment of Magdalene Ajani as the new permanent secretary of the ministry.

The workers under the aegis of Joint Unions Action Committee (JUAC) of the (FCTA) made their position known during a protest on Monday in Abuja.

Mrs Ajani was appointed last Thursday to replace Olusade Adesola, whose retirement takes effect on 29 January.

During the protest at the FCTA Secretariat, the Union’s President, Matilukuro Korede, described the appointment of the new permanent secretary as an “aberration and anomaly” because she was appointed from outside the FCTA.

He said the appointment requires immediate correction, adding that the union wants the implementation of the FCT Civil Service Commission law, which was gazetted in 2018.

“On Thursday, we heard that the Head of Service has announced that she has gotten approval from President Tinubu to deploy another permanent secretary to FCT.

“But to our surprise, the Head of Service decided to include a name for appointment as permanent secretary for the FCT without respect for the law of the land.

“We felt aggrieved because it is an aberration. As we speak now, the FCT CSC Law has been gazetted since 2018,” he said.

Mr Korede said the posting of a permanent secretary from outside the FCTA should await legal amendments granting such powers.

He asked the head of service to appoint a new permanent secretary from among the qualified directors in the FCTA.

“As far as the FCT is concerned, the permanent secretary should be appointed among the qualified directors in the FCTA and not from outside. This will provide an opportunity for the staff of FCTA to get to the peak of their career by becoming a permanent secretary.

“Our demand, therefore, is that the appointment of a permanent secretary outside the FCTA is an aberration and an anomaly that should be corrected. We are waiting for the implementation of the FCT Civil Service Commission.

“If the Head of Service insists on posting a Permanent Secretary from outside the FCTA, then she has to wait for the law to be amended and be given the power to do so.”

“But between now and then, the law must be obeyed and what we know is that FCT CSC has come to stay”, he stated.

Mr Korede said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, had promised to talk to President Bola Tinubu about their demands.

