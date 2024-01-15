A renowned historian and Professor at the University of Texas, Austin, United States of America, Toyin Falola, has called on the National Universities Commission (NUC), Nigeria’s regulatory agency for the universities, to desist from alleged imposition of “neoliberal and western agenda” on the nation’s university system.

Mr Falola, who was the 54th Convocation Lecturer at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, discussed the theme: “Decolonising African Higher Education for Transformational Development”.

The event was chaired by the former Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Yemi Ogunbiyi.

The guest lecturer said Nigerian tertiary institutions and their African counterparts that “are either created in the shadow of the colonial systems or established following the patterns left by colonial ideological relics,” deserve more efforts to decolonise them.

He, however, lamented the challenges confronting the universities in Nigeria, noting that they lack full autonomy, and so do not have the required independence to achieve the decolonisation that is so much desirous.

NUC’s roles

Mr Falola said regulatory agencies like NUC have acquired an expansive power, even as he critiqued NUC’s academic benchmarks including the Benchmark Minimum Academic Standards (BMAS) as introduced in 2004, and the recently introduced Core Curriculum Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS).

He voiced the argument of opposition to the documents, who insist that the newly introduced CCMAS may be doing the very opposite of decolonisation in the country’s university system.

He said: “I fully understand the reservations of many universities and their objections to several aspects of BMAS. Among other concerns, the NUC’s BMAS and CCMAS are seen as doing the very opposite of decolonisation: imposing a neoliberal, Western agenda on Nigerian universities, enforcing curriculum requirements that mirror those of Western universities, and taking away much of the initiative and agency of African intellectuals and universities in shaping the education of Nigerian youth.

“However, I think the NUC should be concerned more with the decolonisation of education in Nigeria rather than advancing neoliberal standards on Nigerian education”.

Fence sitting

The guest lecturer, however, commended some identifiable efforts of NUC in reviewing the university curriculum to reflect the decolonisation agenda, saying “From the standards set by the BMAS and CCMAS, the study of Nigeria’s people and cultures is a compulsory course that must be passed before an individual can be conferred with a Bachelor’s degree honours in any higher institution in Nigeria.”

“It is acknowledged that these steps may contribute toward the decolonisation of the Nigerian educational system. The requirements for the courses undertaken in Nigerian universities have glimpses of the promotion of African culture in the pedagogy, imbibing Afrocentric ideas and knowledge into the system through the promotion of multicultural learning and indigenous languages,” he said.

“Overall, the NUC vis-à-vis BMAS and CCMAS have exerted influence on the curriculum of Nigerian universities. Nevertheless, definitively determining whether they have impeded decolonisation is a challenging task.

Substantial evidence exists for both perspectives of the argument. Ultimately, the assessment of whether the BMAS and CCMAS have or will hinder decolonisation remains subjective and lies within the purview of individual judgment”.

Mr Falola, however, acknowledged the crucial role of the NUC in achieving the decolonisation, noting what he described as “the internal deficiencies that form a great bulwark against the achievement of decolonisation in the university education system.”

Challenges

Meanwhile, according to Mr Falola, technological advancement which he noted “has led to an increasing interconnectedness and interdependence of countries and people around the world, particularly in economics, politics, and culture,” is one of the challenges identified with the decolonisation project.

He noted that Africa’s curriculum often undergoes amendments to align with global standards and that over time, the cultural imperatives that contribute to the identity of the people are gradually removed from the curriculum.

“Interestingly, internal deficiencies in the African system of education hinder the decolonisation of the curriculum. Many libraries in African universities shelve mostly Western books, creating unavailability challenges for researchers seeking African resources,” he said.

“Also, the cost of shelving African books is a mitigating factor for these libraries, and the deplorable economies of most African states are the root cause of such exorbitant prices.”

Continued development in UNILAG

Mr Falola gave practical steps and recommendations for the overall enhancement of decolonisation in UNILAG and African higher education for transformational development.

He suggested the expansion of general courses and programmes on cultural properties, African Epistemologies and Ingenuities, which will sharpen individuals’ perspectives on subject matters around the continent.

He also recommended the promotion of African languages as academic courses, the creation of African vocabulary development and enlightenment bank; the proliferation of African concepts and scholarship; social cultural initiatives; and combined honour awards in African culture, science and economies.

Mr Falola further proposed the creation of a centre for creative economies explaining that UNILAG being in Lagos, Africa’s largest coastal city requires an academic discipline with a focus on the “blue economy”.

“Education at the University of Lagos must involve research and understudies that explore subjects and concepts that will foster the country’s infrastructure and economic development,” he added, recommending the creation of the Department of Lagoon and Sea Economies.

Vice-chancellor’s welcome remark

The Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Folasade Ogunsola, said Africa has lagged in development among the comity of nations, noting that the current educational system modelled on colonial constructs has not been able to drive the all-round development.

Mrs Ogunsola, however, encouraged that as Africans, “we must embrace who we are so we can make the right choices on what parts of other cultures we will adopt.”

“We must rediscover our purpose, trace our heritage, reorientate our minds and develop new policies that embrace our peculiarities and unique flavour.”

